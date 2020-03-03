The Queen Wears Gloves While Handing Out Honours At Investiture Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Queen is being extra careful when carrying out royal duties amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Her Majesty doesn’t usually wear gloves at an investiture, but did so Tuesday.

According to Royal Central, this is the first time the Queen has worn gloves while giving out honours.

Brits, including actress Wendy Craig and D-Day vet Harry Billinge, received an honour at the latest ceremony.

The Queen, wearing gloves as a #coronavirus precaution, with actress Wendy Craig at a Buckingham Palace investiture this morning. pic.twitter.com/b6QD9wTHAa — Majesty/Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) March 3, 2020

The Buckingham Palace event came as the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the U.K. rose to 51.

RELATED: Jackie Chan Shuts Down Rumour He’s Under Quarantine For Coronavirus: ‘I’m Very Healthy And Safe’

The virus has seen numerous musicians cancel gigs, with over 3,000 people dying from the illness and almost 90,000 infected.

Avril Lavigne recently cancelled 12 shows, which were scheduled to take place across Asia, while BTS and Green Day have also pulled out of upcoming shows.