Dick Van Dyke Entertains Crowd With ‘We Love You, Bernie’ Song At Bernie Sanders Rally

“Mary Poppins” star Dick Van Dyke is throwing his support behind Bernie Sanders.

The legendary actor appeared onstage Sunday night to stump for the U.S. Democratic presidential candidate at his rally in Los Angeles.

To the tune of Bye Bye Birdie‘s “We Love You Conrad”, Van Dyke, 94, entertained the crowd: “We love you, Bernie. Yes, we do. We love you, Bernie, and we’ll be true. When you’re not near us, we’re blue. Oh, Bernie, we love you.”

The actor addressed their age difference to the crowd, telling the audience, “I would like to say a word about age. I’m 15 years older than Bernie. I’ve always admired Bernie and I’ve followed his career. He’s never been — to me — a career politician. He’s just a patriot who worked as hard as he could.”

The “Dick Van Dyke Show” star hammed it up for the crowds to chants of “We love Dick!”

Van Dyke’s appearance at the rally comes one week after he appeared in a video endorsing Sanders and stressing “age doesn’t matter” when it comes to choosing a candidate.