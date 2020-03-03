Kelly Clarkson Sings About ‘Somebody That I Used To Know’ For Kellyoke

The hits keep coming on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Sends Nick Jonas Some Love With ‘Close’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson has a fresh batch of covers for the first week of March 2020, including her spin on the chart-crushing “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye and Kimbra.

Clarkson urged the live studio audience to sing along: “Come on, I know you know it!”

It was only a matter of time before Clarkson covered “Somebody That I Used to Know”. The 2011 song was a global sensation, topping the charts in nearly 30 countries.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Does Her Best Whitney Houston Impression

“Kellyoke” has seen Clarkson cover some great hits from the likes of Lady Gaga, DNCE, Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5 and more.