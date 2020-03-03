Jade Roper Tolbert Calls Out Commenter For Calling Her 2-Year-Old Child An ‘Idiot’

Jade Roper Tolbert won’t stand for internet users bullying her kids.

After sharing video of her two-year-old daughter Emerson “Emmy” Avery on Instagram, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star received a nasty response.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Jade Roper Tolbert Claps Back At Critics Of Her Breastfeeding Video: ‘The Way Some Babies EAT’

The user referred to her daughter as a “f**king idiot,” but Roper wasn’t having any of it.

Jade Roper/Instagram

Sharing a screenshot of the offending comment, Roper wrote, “Wrong. I think you meant she’s f**king brilliant, smart, curious, joyful, loving, hilarious, warm, caring, brave, happy, radiant, beautiful, adventurous, perfect in her own way.”

RELATED: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Jade Roper And Tanner Tolbert Reveal Their Baby’s Name After Accidental Home Birth

When another user asked why she doesn’t just block haters online, Roper answered, “I block every single one, trust me. I’d protect Emmy til the end of the earth.”