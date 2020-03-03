Lil Uzi Vert Samples The Backstreet Boys For New Track ‘That Way’ And Nick Carter Is A Huge Fan

By Becca Longmire.

Lil Uzi Vert reimagines that classic Backstreet Boys ’90s hit “I Want It That Way” with his new song “That Way”.

The song is thought to be included on the rapper’s latest album Eternal Atake. Give it a listen in the clip above.

The track quickly got the attention of BSB group member Nick Carter, who even invited Uzi, real name Symere Woods, to star on the Boys’ next album.

He posted:

Uzi then replied:

It’s thought the musician’s latest album will drop March 13. He’s been teasing the release constantly on Twitter, asking fans to pick the LP’s cover artwork.

