Report: Spike Lee Denied Entry To New York Knicks Game: ‘You Wanna Arrest Me Like Charles Oakley?!’

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Spike Lee attends Houston Rockets v New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 2, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Images)

Spike Lee reportedly had issues getting into the New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets game at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Lee was blocked en route to the Knicks vs. Rockets game, according to TMZ. The famous director reportedly tried to use a restricted entrance to get into the venue.

Director Spike Lee denied entry to MSG. Rumors are circulating that MSG CEO James Dolan didn’t want the famed director to enter. #SpikeLee #MSG pic.twitter.com/0gZVaHDXBP — BroTalkLive (@BroTalkLivePod) March 3, 2020

“No one told me,” Lee argued with security. “I’m staying right here.”

A spokesperson for the Knicks told the publication the entrance was designated for staffers and media — not fans.

The two parties — MSG CEO James Dolan and Lee — had reportedly smoothed things later that day, but the director told ESPN’s “First Take” that is not true.

Spike Lee joined @firsttake to explain last night's incident at MSG. pic.twitter.com/xsjGHApDqH — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2020

“I said, ‘Mr. Dolan, I’ve been coming for 28 years. Why wasn’t I notified? By email, text, phone.’ He says, ‘Now you know.’ Now you know?! It’s too late!'” Lee continued. “I’m being harassed by James Dolan. I don’t know why.”

Fortunately for all parties, the Knicks won the game.