Prince Harry And Queen Elizabeth Had Lunch Ahead Of Royal Resignation

There may be plenty of drama going on but Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II still put family first.

According to People, the Queen hosted Harry for lunch last weekend ahead of his and Meghan Markle’s official departure from royal duties on March 31.

The lunch was reportedly held at Windsor Castle and was the first time the Queen and her grandson had met since he relocated to Canada with his family.

Sources told the magazine that the lunch was not an official meeting but rather a simple get-together between family members.

The Queen had previously held a summit in January with the Royal Family to reach an agreement over Harry and Meghan’s exit.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” she said in a statement after that summit. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

On Thursday, Harry and Meghan will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards as part of their final round of official royal duties before becoming private citizens.