Kelly Clarkson’s ‘The Voice’ Chair Suffers Malfunction And Nearly Knocks Her Off The Stage

Kelly Clarkson was almost knocked off “The Voice” stage during a round of blind auditions this week.

The incident went down following Samuel Wilco’s audition of Stevie Wonder’s “Lately” when both Clarkson and new “Voice” coach Nick Jonas turned their chairs hoping to recruit Wilco for their team. John Legend and Blake Shelton opted not to hit the red button.

But when the song finished, instead of turning Legend and Shelton towards the stage to give feedback the chairs suffered a “malfunction” and turned Clarkson and Jonas backwards – almost sending the “American Idol” alum right off the stage.

“Y’all quit messing with me,” she shouted while catching her balance. “I’m in heels, ah d*mn!”

While the production team came in to fix the problem, Legend told Wilco, who was still on stage, it was a “chair malfunction.”

Finally, the chairs were restored and Wilco decided to join team Nick.