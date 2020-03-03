Hugh Jackman Marks Third Anniversary Of ‘Logan’ With An Ode To ‘Steamed Chicken’

Hugh Jackman is remembering more ripped times.

On Tuesday, the actor marked three years since the release of “Logan”, his last film playing the iconic role of Wolverine.

Jackman shared a series of images from the film on his Instagram feed.

“Thank you for the many (and I really mean MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and the role of a lifetime!” he wrote in the caption.

During an interview with Sky in 2017, Jackman explained that he has “annoyed” fellow patrons at the cinema by eating steamed chicken and broccoli while keeping his Wolverine physique.