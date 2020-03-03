Emma Corrin Bears Striking Resemblance To Princess Diana As She Films ‘The Crown’ Season 4 In London

Emma Corrin is the spitting image of the late Princess Diana, as the actress is pictured filming scenes for “The Crown” season 4 in London this week.

In photos captured on Monday, Corrin, 24, is seen shooting scenes outside of The Royal Opera House, with crowd members holding up Happy Birthday signs for Prince Charles, played by Josh O’Connor.

Credit: Splash News

The actress is stunning in a purple and gold gown, with her hair styled in Diana’s famous curled bob.

Diana married Charles in July 1981, before they called it quits in August 1996.

Meanwhile, ET reports that Thomas Byrne had been cast as Prince Andrew for the fourth season of the hit Netflix show.

Credit: Splash News

The actor will portray Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s third child in his 20s, as the series moves into the 1980s.

It was recently revealed that “The Crown” would be coming to an end after season 5.