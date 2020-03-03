Cecily Strong Says Working With RuPaul On ‘SNL’ Brought Her To Tears

Cecily Strong really, really loves RuPaul.

The comedian was on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Monday and talked about getting to work with the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star on a recent episode of Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“It was such a dream to get to that with Ru,” Strong said

She also revealed that RuPaul’s episode of “SNL” happened to take place on her birthday, which made it an especially emotional experience.

“I was like, ‘I can’t think about it yet because I’m going to happy cry.'” she said. “And finally, at the end of the show, I got to, like, turn to Ru and go, like, ‘That was the best moment of my life.'”

Strong also talked about the most recent “SNL” episode, in which she joined host John Mulaney for a parody of the “West Side Story” song “America” during a sketch.

“This song, in particular, was driving me insane because it’s a very hard song to do,” she explained. “And then they want you to do it on live TV, and it’s very difficult. And at one point, they didn’t have the ‘bye-bye,’ that bit, and I was like, ‘We gotta get the ‘bye-bye’ back.'”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.