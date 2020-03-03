Eva Amurri Says Her Ex Kyle Martino Won’t Be In Delivery Room For Their Child’s Birth

Eva Amurri cannot have Kyle Martino in the room when she gives birth to their daughter.

The “Californication” actress revealed Martino will not be present in the delivery room, she wrote in her Happily Eva After blog. Amurri said it just “wasn’t going to feel right” to have her estranged husband present for the birth.

“Our intimacy level has totally changed now that we aren’t a couple, obviously, and in order to really let go and allow labour to progress (especially with a home birth) it’s so important to feel completely at ease in your body and support,” Amurri argued.

“I’ve realized that having a strong female energy present at my birth this time is going to bring that for me,” she continued. “I’ve elected to have my female midwives, my awesome doula (also a woman), and some incredible girlfriends – who are all Mamas as well.”

Concluding, “I’m excited for them to witness the miracle of birth for the first time, and to hopefully take that experience with them forever as they grow into adults as well.”

Amurri and Martino share two other children: son Major James Martino and daughter Marlowe Mae Martino. The estranged couple tied the knot in 2011.