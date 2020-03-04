Mischa Barton Calls Out Reported ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Replacement Caroline D’Amore’s ‘Boring A** Pasta Bowls’

“The Hills: New Beginnings” is reportedly getting some cast changes for season 2.

According to Us Weekly, the reality show revival is adding DJ and actress Caroline D’Amore for the upcoming season season, in place of season 1 cast member Mischa Barton.

RELATED: ‘The Hills’ Stars Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag And Audrina Patridge Reunite, Bring Up Lauren Conrad Drama

The 34-year-old is also head chef and co-owner of D’Amore’s Pizza and a radio host on Dash Radio.

It won’t be D’Amore’s first encounter with reality TV either. She has previously made appearances on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami”.

As an actress, D’Amore has appeared on “Entourage” and starred with “Hills” star Audrina Patridge in the 2009 horror movie “Sorority Row”.

RELATED: Mischa Barton Addresses ‘Bully’ Perez Hilton In ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ After Years-Long Feud

Meanwhile, the reports added “The O.C.” actress Barton reportedly won’t be back for a second season of “The Hills: New Beginnings”.

On Instagram, though, Barton slammed the reports, and took the opportunity to take a shot at D’Amore over her “boring a** pasta bowls” and “greasy pizza.”

Barton’s role in season 1 of “The Hills: New Beginnings” was not appreciated by some in the cast of the revival.

“I think it was a little frustrating for me at first, because, like, we’ve put our whole lives into this show before and after, so to have someone come in and, like, be so reserved was a little bit frustrating,” Heidi Montag said of Barton’s casting last season. “I don’t think it was intentional, I think that is, like, how she is, and she’s just a little more closed and needed a little more time to open [up].”