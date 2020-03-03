‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Picks Up Caroline D’Amore For Season 2; Loses Mischa Barton

“The Hills: New Beginnings” is getting some cast changes for season 2.

According to Us Weekly, the reality show revival is adding DJ and actress Caroline D’Amore for the upcoming season season.

The 34-year-old is also head chef and co-owner of D’Amore’s Pizza and a radio host on Dash Radio.

It won’t be D’Amore’s first encounter with reality TV either. She has previously made appearances on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and “Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami”.

As an actress, D’Amore has appeared on “Entourage” and starred with “Hills” star Audrina Patridge in the 2009 horror movie “Sorority Row”.

Meanwhile, “The O.C.” actress Mischa Barton reportedly won’t be back for a second season of “The Hills: New Beginnings”.

“I think it was a little frustrating for me at first, because, like, we’ve put our whole lives into this show before and after, so to have someone come in and, like, be so reserved was a little bit frustrating,” Heidi Montag said of Barton’s casting last season. “I don’t think it was intentional, I think that is, like, how she is, and she’s just a little more closed and needed a little more time to open [up].”