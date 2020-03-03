Kate Middleton Looks Gorgeous In Green As She And Prince William Kick Off Ireland Tour In Dublin

Prince William and Kate Middleton had a busy day Tuesday as they kicked off their three-day tour of Ireland.

After landing in Dublin, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met with President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne.

They then headed over to the Garden of Remembrance, where they paid tribute to those who gave their lives for Irish independence.

The royals also had an official meeting with the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

Kate dressed to impress for the day of engagements, donning a green Catherine Walker coat which she teamed with a matching high-neck Alessandra Rich dress and an L.K.Bennett clutch bag.

Next, they’re set to attend a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland at Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar Tuesday night, where they’ll meet people from the arts, sports, business and charity sectors, Hello! reported.

A statement from the palace said of the couple’s Irish tour: “Following Her Majesty the Queen’s historic visit in 2011, the visit will focus on the relationship between the two countries and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation.”

Kate and William will also be “taking in Ireland’s rich culture, it’s impactful community and spectacular scenery.”