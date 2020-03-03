Ty Burrell Admits There Is One Thing He ‘Won’t Miss’ About Playing Phil Dunphy For 11 Years On ‘Modern Family’

Ty Burrell is saying goodbye to Phil Dunphy after 11 years.

The actor, 52, stopped by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday to discuss the final season of Global’s “Modern Family” and while it’s sad to leave the beloved comedy behind, Burrell admitted there is one thing he won’t miss about playing the goofy Dunphy.

“The part I won’t miss so much is that people assume that you are the character,” he admitted.

“I’ve been lucky enough to do a ton of physical comedy over the last 11 years – and I genuinely love it – but this kind of curious thing has happened over that time,” he added. “I’m actually a clumsy person… and well, season five maybe, I would trip on a curb and somebody would go like, ‘Yeah!’… or I’d take even more of a stumble and people would be like, ‘Yeah, that guy!’”

Burrell starred as the lovable Phil Dunphy since the premiere of “Modern Family” in 2009, but as the show comes to an end, Burrell will star next in the animated sitcom “Duncanville”.

New episodes of “Modern Family” are available online on Thursdays on Global, while “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 pm ET/PT.