‘Stranger Things’ Cast Kicks Off Production On Season 4 With A Table Read

The cast of “Strangers Things are back together with Netflix, sharing a look behind-the-scenes as the cast reunites for a table read to kick-off season 4 of the series.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp are all here, as are Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton and Maya Hawke.

“I love filming on this,” Wolfhard says in the teaser.

RELATED: Finn Wolfhard Had Adult Stalkers While Filming ‘Stranger Things’

“Oh my god it’s happening,” Sink adds, echoing all of us.

With the first episode of season 4 titled “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club”, creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced production had begun on the Netflix series last month with a teaser video revealing Harbour’s fan-favourite character Hopper was still alive…and possibly in Russia. This will be the first time the action has moved out of the city of Hawkins, Indiana.

“Back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything,” the Duffers said via statement. “Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more.”

There’s no release date for season 4 yet, but season 3 dropped in July of 2019.