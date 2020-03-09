‘Stranger Things’ Production Moves To New Mexico From Atlanta For The First Time

The cast of “Strangers Things are back together with Netflix, sharing a look behind-the-scenes as the cast reunites for a table read to kick-off season four of the series.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp are all present, as are Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton and Maya Hawke.

“I love filming on this,” Wolfhard said in the teaser. “Oh my god it’s happening,” Sink added, echoing the thoughts of many fans.

With the first episode of season four titled “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club”, creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced production had begun on the Netflix series last month with a teaser video revealing Harbour’s fan-favourite character Hopper was still alive… and possibly in Russia. This will be the first time the action has moved out of the city of Hawkins, Indiana.

“Back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything,” the Duffers said via statement. “Season four is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more.”

Netflix confirmed on Monday that production on season four will take place in New Mexico, per Deadline. This marks the first time “Stranger Things” will be shot anywhere other than Atlanta.

“Season 4 is bigger, bolder and more intricate than ever,” Netflix co-VP of Physical Production Momita SenGupta explained. “So this is the first time the show will be travelling beyond Atlanta.”

There’s no release date for season four yet, but season three dropped in July 2019.