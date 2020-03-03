Fans Call Out Drake For Referring To His ‘Baby Mama’ As A ‘Fluke’ In New Song

Drizzy’s latest track has fans in a tizzy.
Released on Saturday, “When to Say When” features a line that quickly became controversial on social media.
“Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is,” Drake raps in the song.
The line is a reference to Sophie Brussaux, who is the mother of his 2-year-old son Adonis.
Despite the “love” he expresses in the song, fans called Drake out for the lyric being “rude” to Brussaux.
Drake did have defenders, as well.
ET Canada has reached out to Drake’s rep for comment.