Fans Call Out Drake For Referring To His ‘Baby Mama’ As A ‘Fluke’ In New Song

Drizzy’s latest track has fans in a tizzy.

Released on Saturday, “When to Say When” features a line that quickly became controversial on social media.

“Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is,” Drake raps in the song.

The line is a reference to Sophie Brussaux, who is the mother of his 2-year-old son Adonis.

Despite the “love” he expresses in the song, fans called Drake out for the lyric being “rude” to Brussaux.

Drake is rude as hell. You slept with one (of many) women with no condom, she gets pregnant, has the baby, keeps it a secret for you, takes the embarrassment when Pusha revealed it, has never said anything bad about you…and she’s a fluke?! He needs to be slapped! — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) March 1, 2020

Drake really called his baby mom fluke then said he love her for who she is 😂 the toxic meter going off — Kiya (@i_kiyaaa) March 1, 2020

Drake did have defenders, as well.

Stop being too sensitive @Drake calling his baby mama a fluke DOES NOT mean he regrets his child. It means he expected it to be just sex and not who he intended to be someone he shared his life with don’t act like u ain’t ever had sex with someone and been like I shouldn’t have — lilsazonpacket (@Rosa_reee) March 3, 2020

There’s no reason for y’all to be discussing that Drake/fluke line this deeply. — Vic Damone Jr (@_cfoxx90) March 1, 2020

ET Canada has reached out to Drake’s rep for comment.