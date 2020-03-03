Tribeca Film Festival Announces 2020 Line-Up Featuring Sean Penn Doc, Drew Barrymore’s ‘The Stand-In’ And More

Sean Penn’s “Citizen Penn” documentary about the actor’s relief work in Haiti will premiere at the annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The film is just one of many star-studded screenings headed to the festival in April which kicks off the with the previously-announced documentary “Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President”.

Other high-profile films coming to Tribeca include “The Stand-In” starring Drew Barrymore as a dissatisfied actress who trades places with her ambitious stand-in played by Elie Kemper, the David Bowie biopic “Stardust” which stars Johnny Flynn as the “Changes” singer and chronicles Bowie’s first trip to the U.S. in 1971, and Ron Howard’s California wildfire doc “Rebuilding Paradise” are all set to premiere at the festival, as is “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Of The Run”.

RELATED: Sean Penn Steps Out With Girlfriend For Rare Appearance

“Bad Education”, which debuted at TIFF in 2018 and “My Zoe” which hit the Toronto fest last year will have their U.S. premieres at Tribeca.

SXSW Film Festival opener “The King Of Staten Island” will also play Tribeca. The comedy-drama directed by Judd Apatow is a semi-autobiographical look at Pete Davidson’s life growing up on Staten Island and losing his father on 9/11. Another biopic making its New York premiere is “Shirley” starring Elisabeth Moss and Michael Stuhlbarg following its Sundance premiere in January.

Tribeca promises to be a star-studded festival with films featuring David Arquette, Adrien Brody, Jack Black, Joel McHale, Steve Coogan, Rita Wilson, Brian Tyree Henry, Asia Kate Dillon and more, plus documentaries involving George Clooney, Awkwafina, Laverne Cox, Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Woody Harrelson, Paris Hilton, Pharrell Williams, DMX, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Tribeca is also set to present a 20th-anniversary screening of “American Psycho”, followed by a conversation with the film’s Canadian director, Mary Harron.

Tribeca runs from April 15-26.