Kacey Musgraves’ Closet Sale To Benefit Nashville Tornado Relief Efforts

Shop Kacey Musgraves‘ closet!

The country music star has partnered with resale Instagram account Stage to Closet to sell pieces from her personal and onstage wardrobe. Musgraves is known for her bright, colourful style with vintage-inspired flair, so you can expect plenty of treasures are selling out quickly.

Many of the gorgeous matching sets she has rocked during her concerts have been on sale, along with that tracksuit ensemble she wore for her ’90s-esque photo shoot with the now-viral Tom’s One Hour Photo. The sale has a great mix of luxury designers and affordable brands, including Jimmy Choo, Gucci, Madewell, Jeffrey Campbell and Miu Miu.

Proceeds from the sale were initially benefiting the Tennessee urban forest preservation, but since Nashville was slammed with a destructive tornado overnight on Tuesday, the profits will be donated to tornado relief efforts, the Nashville-based musician announced on Instagram Story on Tuesday morning. More styles will be added to the sale.

“Heartbroken for East Nashville. I lived on this side of town (in this neighbourhood until recently) for years. Many friends are severely affected. Thankful to be ok and thinking of those who aren’t,” Musgraves wrote in the post next to a photo of a restaurant damaged from the tornado.

Photo: Instagram/KaceyMusgraves

Ahead, shop for a good cause by checking out ET Style’s favourite picks from Musgraves’ sale. The first person to direct message the Stage to Closet account with full name, email and shipping address and to pay within one hour will score the piece.

More From ET:

Carrie Underwood and More Stars React to Devastating Nashville Tornadoes

Kacey Musgraves Enjoys Rare Public Date Night With Husband Ruston Kelly — Pics!

Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini Slam Country Radio Stations for Sexist Airplay Rules