Amber Pike Confronts Jessica Batten For Hitting On Her Fiancé In Sneak Peek At ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion: ‘You’re So Fake!’

Netflix dating show “Love Is Blind” will be holding its first reunion special, and by the looks of a sneak peek promo viewers should expect sparks to fly.

In the clip, Amber Pike goes off on Jessica Batten for flirting with Pike’s fiancé, Matt Barnett, when the engaged couples left the pods and went to Mexico.

While Barnett spoke with Batten, he asked about her thoughts on getting engaged, apparently leading her to believe he was going to propose to her; instead he proposed to Pike, who was none too happy to learn Batten had been flirting with Barnett behind her back.

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’: Watch Couples Get Engaged Before They Ever See Each Other On Netflix’s New Dating Show

“He told me he was trying to figure things out and feel it out and he shouldn’t have said that. That it wasn’t how he meant it,” Pike tells Batten, who simply nods, grim-faced. “I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s not how you meant it. I believe you.’ I trusted him. As far as I was concerned there was nothing after the fact.”

It wasn’t until she watched the show that Pike saw Batten continuing to flirt with her fiancé even after they’d gotten engaged.

“To see her throwing herself at him in Mexico — b***h, you’re shysty. You’re so fake, coming to my face like we were cool. You are so fake. I think you are a very disingenuine [sic] person and I hope seeing this, you do grow from it because that is not what the world needs,” she adds.

RELATED: Not All The ‘Love Is Blind’ Engaged Couples Made It On The Show, Contestant Reveals

“You were engaged to another man that you were leading on,” she continues, referencing Batten’s then-fiancé Mark Cuevas. Pointing to Barnett, she added, “He was engaged. He made his choice.”

“After a highly anticipated season finale, Nick and Vanessa Lachey bring the cast of ‘Love is Blind’ back together for the first time to spill the tea and come clean on the season’s juiciest moments,” the Netflix synopsis describes the reunion special. “All of your burning questions will be answered in this can’t-miss episode. Which couples are still together? What was it REALLY like to watch this unfold all over again? Do they have any regrets? Answers to those questions and more unexpected twists and revelations from the whole experiment explained from the couples who lived it!”

RELATED: ‘Love Is Blind’ Creator On Why Everyone On The Netflix Show Is So Attractive

“Love Is Blind: The Reunion” debuts on Thursday, March 5.