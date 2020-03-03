Mark Hamill Video Chats With 11-Year-Old Amputee With R2-D2 Arm

Mark Hamill may play Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” films, but 11-year-old Bella Tadlock has her own ties to the character.

Much like Skywalker in the film, Tadlock recently received a bionic arm. Whatsmore, Tadlock’s new arm is fashioned after Luke and Anakin Skywalker’s beloved roid R2-D2.

Tadlock’s new arm was designed by Bristol-based company Open Bionics. Almost $19,000 was raised to help her get the new arm. Tadlock celebrated the occasion by showing off her R2-D2-inspired limb to Hamill.

Tadlock was born without fingers on her right hand and with her left arm shorter than her right. Hamill caught wind of Tadlock’s fundraising in November and retweeted it to his 3.6 million followers.

“That is great – that is so fantastic,” Hamill told Tadlock over video chat. “I’m so happy that you were able to have this happen for you.”

“I now have two hands – I am so excited,” she told Metro. “I will be able to ride my bike, create in the kitchen and be like my friends. To be able to bend my fingers and pick things up is a dream come true.”