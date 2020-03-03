Jack Black, Courteney Cox And More To Take On ‘Celebrity Escape Room’ For ‘Red Nose Day’

“Red Nose Day” is making its return with a star-studded three-hour special.

Not only will the fundraising campaign — whose mission is to end child poverty —make an epic return to NBC this spring, but the night will kick off with “Celebrity Escape Room”, executive produced by Ben Stiller, hosted by Jack Black and featuring Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott.

The group of stars will work together to escape a room full of puzzles before a two-hour “Red Nose Day” special.

According to the network, the one-time episode “combines the drama and tension of a real-life video game with the side-splitting allure of the ultimate party game.”

“Kicking off with Ben Stiller’s hilarious ‘Celebrity Escape Room’, NBC’s Red Nose Day lineup is the perfect vehicle to help drive this year’s fundraising efforts,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment in a statement. “We are privileged to continue our support of this incredible cause in partnership with our amazing friends at Comic Relief US as we work together on behalf of children in need around the world.”

“Through the power of laughter and entertainment, Red Nose Day serves as a galvanizing force, rallying Americans to come together to end child poverty,” Comic Relief US CEO Alison Moore added. “Together with our incredible partners and celebrity supporters, we are working to change the story for good for millions of children in the U.S. and around the world.”

“Celebrity Escape Room” and the “Red Nose Day” special will air May 21.