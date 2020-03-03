Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Weighs In On Trump Making Out With American Flag: ‘WTF Is Wrong With You Dude?’

Tommy Lee has never been a fan of Donald Trump, but he’s downright baffled by the president’s ongoing propensity, to quote Jimmy Kimmel, “to sexually molest the American flag.”

The Motley Crue drummer shared a brief video of a TV screen featuring Kimmel’s late-night talk show, introducing a clip of Trump onstage at the recent Republican CPAC event.

As The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” plays in the background, Trump walks up to an American flag and mashes his body against it, embracing the flag and even giving it a kiss.

RELATED: Tommy Lee Comes For Donald Trump In Lengthy Twitter Rant

“I love you, baby,” he can be seen saying, “I love you.”

Lee, watching the spectacle on television, simply says, “What the f**k is wrong with you, dude?”

This is far from the first time that Trump has demonstrated his extreme affection for the stars and stripes — and far from the first time he’s been mercilessly mocked for it.

In fact, it was nearly one year ago to the day that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” joked about Trump “dry humping Old Glory” at last year’s CPAC.

The bit culminated in a faux commercial for a phone-sex line aimed at viewers who are “physically attracted to flags,” telling viewers that “the naughtiest flags are waiting for your call.” Watch: