Courtney Stodden Claims Doug Hutchison ‘Verbally Abused’ Her In Divorce Announcement

Courtney Stodden is making heartbreaking claims while announcing she’s now officially divorced from Doug Hutchison.

In an Instagram post, the model/singer, 25, shared some details about her 10-year relationship with the “Lost” actor, who is 34 years her senior, claiming he took “advantage” of her when she was a child.

“It’s an emotional day for me,” she began, revealing their divorce had been finalized. “God only knows how he’s feeling, but I can tell you that it’s for the better. I look back at this picture and feel absolutely taken advantage of.”

“I’ve been scared to even speak up about feeling groomed or being verbally abused during the almost 10 year marriage because I was a child and he was 50 when we married but I’m a woman now and it’s time for me to put my big girl pants on and speak on this matter,” Stodden continued. “I’ve felt completely trapped, manipulated and at times abandoned by adults // growing up in such an environment.”

Stoddon first met Hutchison in 2010 through one of his online acting workshops. They got married in 2011 in Las Vegas, when she was 16 and he was 50.

“You’ve left me — a child woman, feeling belittled and confused,” she added. “These things I shall overcome. I wish you well… But please don’t ever do this to another minor again.”

Hutchison addresses their relationship in his upcoming memoir, Flushing Hollywood: Fake News, Fake Boobs, which will be released on March 10.

Stodden filed for divorce in 2018.