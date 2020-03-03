Ben Affleck Reveals Why His One-Line Role In ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Was Ultimately Humiliating

Ben Affleck stopped by SiriusXM’s new Hollywood studios on Tuesday to discuss his latest film “The Way Back”, and sat down with hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham.

During the wide-ranging conversation, Affleck talked about one of his first onscreen appearances, a bit part in the film “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” in which he just had one line. However, he recalled the experience to be ultimately humiliating when he finally saw the movie.

“I had one line,” recalls Affleck. “I’m holding a basketball, and another basketball player turns into like a werewolf or whatever, and I get scared, naturally, as you might when you see a werewolf playing basketball. He says, ‘Gimme the ball’ and I say, ‘Take it, man.’ It seemed fine and the director seemed happy.”

When the movie came out, Affleck went to watch his performance (“I didn’t get premiere tickets or anything”), and when his scene finally arrived, he realized the voice coming out of the actor’s mouth was not his.

“Apparently the director hated my performance so much that she looped the entire performance — which was one line,” he lamented.

“But yes, I am dubbed — in English! Usually you do that if you’re speaking another language…”

In another part of the interview, Affleck discusses how he became a child actor, and how his early roles made pal Matt Damon jealous. In addition, he also shares his nostalgia for working with Damon on their Oscar-winning “Good Will Hunting”, and how is current role in “The Way Back” helped him confront his own issues with addiction.