Royal Insiders Shut Down Claims Meghan Markle Will Attend The Met Gala

Two of the world’s favourite royals will not be walking the iconic Met steps, according to Buckingham Palace insiders.

The new claims come after rumours that Meghan Markle, and possibly husband Prince Harry, would attend this year’s Met Gala in May. According to sources, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not attend.

RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Son Archie Will Stay In Canada During Their U.K. Trip: Report

“The Duchess is not attending this year’s Met Gala — in any capacity,” the source said, according to People magazine.

This year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City will be co-chaired by Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The Met Gala takes place on the first Monday in May every year; this year’s event is scheduled for Monday, May 4.