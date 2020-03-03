Ronan Farrow Severs Ties With His Publisher After Acquisition Of Woody Allen Memoir: ‘Wildly Unprofessional’

Ronan Farrow is sharing some harsh words for his own publisher, Hachette Book Group, over its recent acquisition of his father Woody Allen’s memoirs.

On Tuesday, the investigative journalist — whose reporting on Harvey Weinstein ultimately unleashed the #MeToo movement and led to the disgraced movie mogul’s trial and conviction — took to Twitter to slam Hachette for publishing the memoir written by his father.

Ronan and sister Dylan Farrow have long alleged that she was the victim of sexual molestation at the hands of the Oscar-winning filmmaker; Allen has consistently denied the allegations, claiming they were part of then-partner Mia Farrow’s plot to poison their children against him when he embarked on a relationship with Farrow’s adopted daughter (and now Allen’s wife) Soon-Yi Previn.

In an incendiary tweet, Farrow says he’s severing ties from Hachette, which published his bombshell 2019 book Catch and Kill.

On Monday, Hachette announced plans to publish Allen’s memoir, which he had reportedly been shopping around for a year, unable to find a publisher willing to take it on.

Announcing that he’s “disappointed” in Hachette for picking up the book “after other major publishers refused to do so,” Farrow slams the company for not fact-checking “any claim that implies my sister is not telling the truth,” and not contacting his sister so she can “respond to any denial or mischaracterization of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen.”

Farrow continues by describing Hachette’s behaviour in this matter as “wildly unprofessional” and indicating “a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse, regardless of any personal connection of breach of trust here.”

He concludes by announcing he’s “told Hachette that a publisher that would conduct itself in this way is one I can’t work with in good conscience.”

Hey, just wanted to share my thoughts on some recent news: pic.twitter.com/ovPczgx8pB — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) March 4, 2020

On the day of Hachette’s announcement that Allen’s book would be released next month, Dylan Farrow also tweeted her response, calling the news “deeply upsetting” and “an utter betrayal of my brother [Ronan] whose brave reporting, capitalized on by Hachette, gave voices to numerous survivors of sexual assault by powerful men.”