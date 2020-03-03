Bergdorf Goodman Responds To Wendy Williams’ Claim That She And NeNe Leakes Were Followed By Security While Shopping

Wendy Williams kicked off her daytime talk show on Tuesday by doing what she does best — spilling the tea.

During her “Hot Topics” segment, Williams told viewers that she and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars NeNe Leakes and Marlo Hampton went to do some shopping in NYC recently, and decided to drop into luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman, where she implied the women had been racially profiled by store security.

“NeNe sent her car. The car picked me up [and] dropped me off at Bergdorf. The girls were waiting. This is like a glamour suite they have at Bergdorf,” she told viewers. “We each had a sales girl. We gave them each of our sizes. They’re fetching stuff… NeNe bought a handful of gowns. Marlo charged a whole bunch of stuff.”

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Clarifies Her Friendship With Wendy Williams After ‘RHOA’ Announcement Drama

In addition, Williams added: “We not just shopped, we went upstairs and had lunch — the whole bit. The three of us take over. And can I tell you something about security? They treated us like ‘the hood’ that they treat us.”

She then showed off the back of her hand, presumably to display its hue, before saying, “Yup and that’s alls I’m gonna say.”

She concluded by stating: “You can earn what you want. You can do what you want, but when you are what you are, you better not be surprised about how people treat you. We were followed like we were about to do something.”

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Responds After Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Leaving ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ And Hiding A Big ‘Secret’

According to Essence magazine, a rep for Bergdorf Goodman responded via email. “We take each of our customers’ concerns seriously and we regret not meeting… expectations,” read the response.