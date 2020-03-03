Nikki And Brie Bella Discuss Their Dual Pregnancies On ‘The Talk’, Admit They’re ‘Terrified’ Of The Coronavirus

Nikki and Brie Bella dropped by Tuesday’s edition of Global‘s “The Talk” , where the WWE Divas and “Total Bellas” siblings served as guest hosts, and showed off their respective baby bumps and discussed becoming coincidentally pregnant at the same time.

The twins — who were on hand for the show’s “Celebrity Siblings Week” — said they were both excited to be pregnant, but were also frightened of the coronavirus.

“I mean, I know for Brie and I, we both, we’re terrified,” explained Nikki. “Because even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B, and I never have gotten the flu. It was terrifying and it was terrible.”

She added: “I remember telling Brie that I would rather break my neck again than ever get the flu. And now that this is happening, I just know, just even being pregnant our systems are lower. We can catch things a lot easier. And I just encourage people, if you are sick, stay at home.”

The sisters also opened up about being “definitely shocked” to discover they had both become pregnant, insisting no IVF was involved. “There are all these rumours of IVF and all this crazy stuff. We didn’t have any of that. Brie literally, her heart was set on just having one baby,” added Nikki.

“I had just found out that I had PCOS [Polycystic Ovary Syndrome]; I had like no estrogen in my body. They’re like you need to freeze your eggs because the day you want to get pregnant, you’re going to need help,” she continued.

As Nikki explained, she found out she was pregnant two days after Brie had.

“They’ll be born on the same day,” predicted Sharon Osbourne.

“I feel like our water is going to break on the same day,” said Brie. “I feel like we’re having twins.”

Added Nikki: “We both got our ultrasounds two days ago. Our babies have the same profile.”

"The Talk" airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.