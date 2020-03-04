Brandy And Ray J Weigh In On Kim Kardashian’s Controversial Braids: Not Cultural Appropriation, ‘A Compliment’

Kim Kardashian can’t pretend she wasn’t expecting backlash after sharing some photos on Instagram in which she’s wearing the common black hairstyle known as Fulani braids.

Also called cornrows, the tight braids adorned with beads were worn by Bo Derek in the movie “10”, and it’s a look that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has experimented with.

Each time she does, however, she’s hit with backlash by those who feel she’s guilty of cultural appropriation by stealing a hairstyle more appropriate for a black woman.

This time, Kardashian, 39, shared a photo on Instagram in which her hair is tightly braided while she wears a body-hugging sleeve-free dress that resembles a mummy or a possibly a straitjacket.

That same day, she shared another photo of herself wearing braids, on her way to husband Kanye West’s Yeezy season-8 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Predictably, Twitter struck. Check out a sampling of tweets criticizing Kardashian for her look:

WILL SHE EVER STOP??? YOU 👏 ARE 👏 NOT 👏 BLACK https://t.co/Sei630FzAy — tevin (@tevinauguste) March 3, 2020

Bruh why do you keep doing this? You think she’d learn. Put your hair up in a high pony and go to the fashion show like everyone else. — DaenerysSTAN ಥ_ಥ (@AlexanderRoko) March 3, 2020

okay at first I was defending her saying she may be trying to go for the brown middle eastern look since she can pass for looking middle eastern, but this is straight up blackfishing though Kim 🥴 Dizzy @KimKardashian #kimkardarshian Kim k braids pic.twitter.com/3C9nxHoowM — Jasmine (@aladdinsqueen) March 2, 2020

I can’t stand Kim k and her damn braids like bitch when are y’all gonna stop appropriating our culture. — Djeny💋 (@KvuittonD) March 3, 2020

YOU 👏ARE 👏NOT👏 BLACK👏 — Misa Jaymes (@MisaJaymes) March 3, 2020

Kim really said: “Kylie is getting too much engagement for blackfishing 😫😔 not fair, it’s my turn! Hey guys, I did it too a few months ago!” https://t.co/ZXE7hGUUkS — JO FRREY (@joanafrrey) March 3, 2020

She real wack… she posted this and then popped up with braids AGAIN… Does she not get tired of stealing Black women? kim kardashian is relying on Black outrage to keep her relevant and it fucking shows https://t.co/VU1KWzEqfo — JASON (@_yaysun) March 2, 2020

and kim got the braids in again cause nobody was talking about her… like clockwork. — boo boo the fool 🖤 (@amandaoee_) March 2, 2020

On Wednesday, siblings Brandy and Ray J appeared on “The Talk” and shared their opinion of the controversy.

“I don’t think that she’s guilty. I definitely believe in that, but I think it’s reaching a little bit,” said Brandy. “I mean, it’s great, I love braids. I think everybody should have braids, but I think we’re going too far with that with her.”

Ray J, who once dated Kardashian and appeared with her in that infamous sex tape, added, “I got nothing but respect. I just think that, if you are paying homage to another culture by you know, rocking the braids, I think it’s a compliment. It should be looked at, it’s going global, you know. And, I think that when you get up and you feel good and you look good and other people say, ‘Hey, I want to look like that,’ I want to feel good… it should be a compliment and a plus.”