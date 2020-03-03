Kim Kardashian Hit With Backlash (Again) When She’s Accused Of Cultural Appropriation For Wearing Braids

Kim Kardashian can’t pretend she wasn’t expecting backlash after sharing some photos on Instagram in which she’s wearing the common black hairstyle known as Fulani braids.
Also called cornrows, the tight braids adorned with beads were worn by Bo Derek in the movie “10”, and it’s a look that the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has experimented with from time to time.
Each time she does, however, she’s hit with backlash by those who feel she’s guilty of cultural appropriation by stealing a hairstyle more appropriate for a black woman.
This time, Kardashian, 39, shared a photo on Instagram in which her hair is tightly braided while she wears a body-hugging sleeve-free dress that resembles a mummy or a possibly a straightjacket. “Flash Back to my shoot with Vanessa Beecroft,” she wrote in the caption.
That same day, she shared another photo of herself wearing braids, on her way to husband Kanye West’s Yeeezy Season 8 show during Paris Fashion Week.
