Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ohio Sports Festival Axes Trade Show, Bans Spectators Due To Coronavirus Fears

Fans who were looking forward to attending the Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, are in for disappointment.

The annual festival not only debuts all the new health and fitness equipment in a trade expo, but also features 22,000 athletes competing in 85 different competitions. The annual event was expected to draw 250,000 people.

Due to fears of spreading the coronavirus, reports the Columbus Dispatch, the trade expo has been cancelled while the events will proceed without spectators after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said that having that many people gathered together “simply was an unacceptable risk.”

Said DeWine: “Things are rapidly evolving, and given the uniqueness of this particular event we must do anything we can to slow the spread of the disease into Ohio and keep our guests and citizens as safe as we can.”

Schwarzenegger says via phone that they will postpone & hopefully reschedule expo portions.

Following the announcement, the former California governor shared a video on Twitter explaining why it made sense to terminate the trade expo, which generates an estimated $50 million in revenue for local businesses.

“The coronavirus is dangerous and there are health risks involved,” Schwarzenegger said. “We have biggest and best health and fitness festival in the world but we would never choose making money over people’s health.”