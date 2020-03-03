Shaquille O’Neal Grows Back His Hair After Losing Bet To Dwyane Wade

Let it never be said Shaquille O’Neal isn’t a man of his word.

The former L.A. Lakers legend proved that on Tuesday when he appeared behind the anchor desk for “NBA on TNT” sporting a new look, having sprouted some hair atop his trademark bald pate.

During Tuesday night’s broadcast, Shaq revealed that he’d made a bet with his former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade over the recent Miami-Milwaukee game.

O’Neal bet Wade that the Bucks would win by 20; they did not.

“Let’s get it out of the way, America,” said Shaq as the camera panned in to get a closeup of his head.

“I had a bet against one of my good friends, D Wade, Milwaukee versus the Heat. I said Milwaukee was gonna win by 20 and the Heat won,” he explained.

“I said, ‘So what do you want me to do? Pay you?’ He said, ‘Nah, you gotta let your hairline grow out and we wanna see your hairline looking like Kenny Smith,'” Shaq said, referencing his fellow NBA commentator.

“So I just lined it up for y’all, so y’all could see where my hairline starts. And I look good, and I’m proud to do it and I’m keeping it like this all week,” he added.