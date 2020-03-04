Kylie Jenner Takes Swipe At Critics Of Her Toes: ‘I Have Cute-Ass Feet!’

Kylie Jenner has had enough of your toe criticism.

Jenner has shared a series of vacation snaps recently and posted one pic of her noticeably shorter middle toe.

She then said in a video, “Everyone wants to come for my f**king toes.

“By the way, I have cute-ass feet, and I broke this middle toe in middle school, and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal.”

Credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Jenner continued, “So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place. This is a weird-ass video.”

The beauty mogul then threw her sister Kendall under the bus, sharing a pic of her long toes.

She captioned the shot, “Meanwhile!!!!! @KendallJenner. I’m sorry but wuttttt.”