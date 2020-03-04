Britney Spears’ Son Jayden Claims His Mother May ‘Quit’ Music

Britney Spears may leave the music business for good.

That’s what her son Jayden Federline claimed during an Instagram Live broadcast from his bedroom on Tuesday night.

RELATED: Sam Asghari Shares A Sweet Message To Britney Spears On Their Fourth Valentine’s Day Together

“What’s going on with my mom? I’ll tell you guys the whole story about my mom and stuff if I get 5,000 followers on my Instagram,” he said in response to a question, according to Us Weekly. “That stuff will come out way in the future [when] I get really popular.”

Jayden started a live stream on Instagram and they’re literally spamming him with questions about Britney, the conservatorship and EVEN Rebellion. Yall need to stop this madness. pic.twitter.com/W7s73hIZjA — Emre (@EmreAkn) March 4, 2020

Another fan asked, given Spears quit her Las Vegas residency roughly a year ago, would she be getting back to making music at some point.

“Actually I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all. I don’t think that … I don’t know, dude,” the 13-year-old responded. “I don’t even know. I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’”

RELATED: Britney Spears Wishes Boyfriend Sam Asghari A Happy Birthday With Sexy Couple Photos

When one person questioned whether his father Kevin Federline would be upset with him livestreaming on Instagram, Jayden said, “I mean, my dad doesn’t care. I have the best dad ever. My dad’s literally Jesus.”

Asked about Spears’ current boyfriend Sam Asghari, her son said, “I like Sam. He’s good, he’s nice. He’s a really good dude.”