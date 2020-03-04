Antonio Sabato Jr. Says Supporting Trump Destroyed His Acting Career

Antonio Sabato Jr. has had a tough go of things since coming out as a Donald Trump supporter.

Back in 2016, the 48-year-old “General Hospital” actor was one of the few celebrities to publicly endorse the then-presidential candidate publicly. Since then, his acting career has stalled.

“I had to sell everything,” Sabato told Variety in a new interview. “I had to pay all my debts. I was blacklisted. All my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and take care of my kids.

“It’s been terrible,” he continued. “It’s mind-blowing. It’s a disgrace. It’s tough because if you’re in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say that they don’t like, they’re going to let you know.”

The actor also talked about projects he had in the works falling through due to his political bent.

“I was talking to a distribution company about producing a film that was set to go, and they told me to my face, ‘We will never distribute a movie with you in it because of your affiliation with the president,’” he revealed. “The reality is the power that makes movies happen in Hollywood-–casting directors, producers, executive producers, directors-–they’re all liberal. They hate anyone or anything who supports this president.”

Sabato added, “I was the first celebrity to come out and talk about the president, and he had my vote from Day 1. I was the first one to say he was going to win. My integrity is intact. What I believe in is still intact. What doesn’t break you makes you stronger-–that’s what they say. So I’m stronger than ever, and I didn’t have to lie about who I am.”

But even when Sabato attempted to partner again with his former agents, they turned him down.

“They all said, ‘No, we’re not going to represent you,’” he said. “Not a reason. Just no, plain and simple. They wouldn’t touch me because it would be too tough to get me a job.”

All that said, Sabato’s career troubles haven’t shaken his support for Trump.

“The country is doing fantastic. I think he’ll be elected by 100 million votes,” he said.