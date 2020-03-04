Justin Bieber And Usher Reveal Secrets In Game Of ‘Spill The Tea’ On ‘Ellen’

Justin Bieber is joined by Usher and a few of Ellen DeGeneres’ audience members for a game of “Spill the Tea” during Wednesday’s show.

Bieber and Usher both reveal secrets during the game, with DeGeneres trying to match the quote to the contestant.

However, after trying and failing numerous times, the talk-show host eventually gives up.

Bieber reveals he once broke into a school, while Usher says his childhood name was Cha Cha.

One contestant says she accidentally sexted her dad, while another admits to watching every Hallmark movie, as one says they kissed Bono.

Bieber’s appearance also sees him perform “Intentions” with Quavo.

The track appears on Bieber’s latest album Changes.