The Dixie Chicks Drop New Song And Music Video For ‘Gaslighter’

The Dixie Chicks have officially made their return.

The country superstar trio – Natalie Maines, Emily Robison and Martie Maguire – are back with their fiery new single “Gaslighter”, their first new music in 14 years and the title track off their highly-anticipated fifth studio album.

“Gaslighter, I’m your mirror/standing right here until you can see how/ you broke me, yeah I’m broken/still sorry and still no apology,” sings Maines.

Leading up to the release, the band shared a teaser clip to their official social media channel featuring the Dixie Chicks sipping wine through a straw, while another video showed a dancer being filmed for the video.

Last year, the band announced their first album since their 2006 Grammy Award winning album Take the Long Way will be released in 2020.

During an appearance on the “Spiritualgasm” podcast, Natalie Maines revealed her ongoing divorce from actor Adrian Pasdar influenced the project.

“I had a lot to say. Songwriting is really hard for me, and I think for many years, I didn’t want to analyze my life or my relationship,” said Maines. “I was just in it and dedicated and devoted, and if I had started writing songs about it… I don’t want to say I was in a ‘survival mode,’ but I was just not ready to open up like that.”

No official album release date has been announced.

Watch the music video for “Gaslighter” above.