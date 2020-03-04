Meeting On Coronavirus In Italy Interrupted By Lady Gaga Song

Lady Gaga’s new single provided a moment of levity amid Italy’s dire COVID-19 outbreak.
A council meeting in the country’s Liguria region to address the crisis was briefly interrupted earlier this week when someone’s phone accidentally started playing the song “Stupid Love”.
People in the room had a good laugh over the mishap; others on Twitter got a kick out of the moment as well.
Gaga herself saw the viral clip and shared her pride in it.
“Stupid Love” was released last Friday, along with a new music video. The song is Gaga’s first official release since the “A Star is Born” soundtrack in 2018.