Meeting On Coronavirus In Italy Interrupted By Lady Gaga Song

Lady Gaga’s new single provided a moment of levity amid Italy’s dire COVID-19 outbreak.

A council meeting in the country’s Liguria region to address the crisis was briefly interrupted earlier this week when someone’s phone accidentally started playing the song “Stupid Love”.

A council in Italy held a meeting regarding the Coronavirus, and #StupidLove accidentally started playing from someone's phone 😂 You can watch the official video here (@ 22:56mins): https://t.co/vrX1TxLDBR pic.twitter.com/jmg9OLMHcQ — Gaga Media 💗 (@GagaMediaDotNet) March 1, 2020

People in the room had a good laugh over the mishap; others on Twitter got a kick out of the moment as well.

Gaga herself saw the viral clip and shared her pride in it.

and this is why I make music https://t.co/uiliyr3sYk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 4, 2020

“Stupid Love” was released last Friday, along with a new music video. The song is Gaga’s first official release since the “A Star is Born” soundtrack in 2018.