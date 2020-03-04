Tan France Proves He’s Not The Greatest At ‘Password’ During Hilarious ‘Tonight Show’ Skit

Tan France definitely overthinks things when playing Password.

France teamed up with Jimmy Fallon for the game during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show”.

The pair battled it out against Kevin Bacon and Tariq Trotter of the Roots.

The skit got off to a bad start for France and Fallon after the “Queer Eye” favourite guessed the word “crustacean” when given the clue: scampi. The password was shrimp.

“I thought we were doing smarter answers,” France complained. “It sounded too easy.”

One password the duo did guess correctly was Madonna, after France told Fallon “vogue”.

“Of course the gays got…” France quipped, before adding: “The gay got that.”

France failed to come up with a good clue for “robot” though, simply telling Fallon “Wars”, like the U.K. TV show.

See who won the game in the clip above.