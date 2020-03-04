James Corden Grills Martin Freeman Over Willie Nelson

By Shakiel Mahjouri.

Martin Freeman knows a thing or two about being under investigation, just take a look at season 1 of “Fargo”, but he has never met an interrogator as intense as James Corden.

Freeman, rapper Bad Bunny, and comedian Pete Holmes visited “The Late Late Show” on Tuesday. Corden was given three clues from a cellphone and tasked with determining its owner.

The three clues were a song, a text message, and a photo taken on the celebrity’s phone. The song was “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson, a text reading, “After what just happened I think we should go to church” and a photo of Hamburger Helper.

Corden questioned all three men, but Freeman without a doubt got the worst of the grilling. “The Late Late Show” host ultimately chose Freeman as his prime suspect. See how he fared in the clip.

