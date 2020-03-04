John Oliver Reveals What It Was Like Spending Two Days With Creepy Silent Japanese Mascots

John Oliver discussed the time he filmed with two silent Japanese otter mascots during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers”.

Oliver sent Chiijohn and Shinjo-kun to Meyers’ studio, with the talk-show host admitting it was “so unnerving” to have a silent mascot stare at you.

Oliver explained, “So they don’t speak English but they also won’t speak at all.

“They had a translator so I could speak to them but then they would not respond out of character at all. They basically went full Daniel Day-Lewis.”

The British star said how he was with the mascots for two full days and not one of them said a word to him.

He laughed, “During breaks they were still in character, kind of grabbing each other’s tail while everyone else was eating.”

“They go hee hee hee a lot, presumably after they kill,” Oliver added.

The “Last Week Tonight” host also spoke about the “irritating” news coverage of Super Tuesday. See more in the clip above.