Eugene Levy Almost Brought Dan Levy To The Premiere Of ‘American Pie’ But ‘You Don’t Wanna See It With Your Folks!’

Dan Levy avoided a potentially awkward movie moment with his dad, Eugene Levy.

Reuniting with his “American Pie” co-star Alyson Hannigan on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the elder Levy reveals he was all ready to bring 15-year-old Dan with him to the premiere of the teen sex comedy in 1999.

“The night before the premiere, he was on a phone call with his friend back in Toronto and they said, ‘Well, what’s going on?’ He said, ‘I’m going to the premiere of “American Pie” tomorrow night with my folks.’ And the friend said, ‘Oh, don’t see it with your folks! Don’t see it with your folks! You don’t wanna see it with your folks!'” Levy jokes.

RELATED: Eugene Levy Tells His Whole Life Story, Takes Up Tom Hanks’ Airtime At The 2020 SAG Awards

Luckily for the younger Levy, he was able to avoid seeing his dad give a very awkward sex talk to his on-screen son, played by Jason Biggs in the movie.

Hannigan, who played flute-loving band camper Michelle in the movie, says she’s flattered when fans quote her famous, “One time at band camp…” line to her in the streets, as long as they don’t do it in front of her daughters, Satyana Marie, 11, and Keeva Jane, 8.

She says it’s “lovely to be associated with a movie people still know,” but adds, “When they’re with me and people start saying the line, I’m like, ‘Could we just stop there?!'” she exclaims. “I get really panicked. I’m like, ‘Yeah, yeah! I know what you’re talking about… I don’t want to have this conversation with them yet!'”