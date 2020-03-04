Kim Kardashian Says Donald Trump Commuted Sentences Of 3 Women: ‘I Didn’t Hear Much About It In The News’

Kim Kardashian wants to bring attention to three women whose sentences were commuted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 39, introduced the “three really deserving women” she spent the day with: Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron, and Tynice Hall.

President Trump commuted the sentences of three really deserving women. I didn’t hear much about it in the news so I wanted to share with you their stores! I have the pleasure of spending the day with these women today along with @AliceMarieFree who helped to pick these women — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

How amazing is @AliceMarieFree for being so involved and now helping to free other women!!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Kardashian added that she and the women “will be at the White House bringing light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!”

Munoz “was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana. She left behind a 5-month-old and was pregnant.”

Crystal Munoz was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to posses & distribute marijuana. She left behind a five month old baby & was pregnant. Crystal was shackled by prison guards during the birth of her second daughter. Her case was highlighted in the First Step Act. pic.twitter.com/8iVyEeoMTT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Crystal case was highlighted in the First Step Act which banned the degrading and inhumane treatment of shackling female prisoners during childbirth. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Negron “was sentenced to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud… She left behind two young sons.”

Judith Negron was sentenced to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud. After trial she received the longest sentence ever given to a female for a white collar crime. A mother, she left behind two young sons. This was Judith’s first ever offense. pic.twitter.com/4dQHJikOjp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Wardens and staff alike spoke glowingly of the incredible contributions Judith made to the prison while incarcerated. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Hall “was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a first-time non-violent drug conspiracy… She was only 22 years old when she went to prison and left behind a 3-year-old son.”

Tynice Hall was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a first time non violent drug conspiracy. Her boyfriend at the time used her house for his illegal drug activities. She was only 22 years old when she went to prison and left behind a 3 year old son. pic.twitter.com/Miu2JIiU6N — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Tynice rehabilitated herself and prepared for a future outside of prison by completing numerous classes and becoming certified in various trades. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 4, 2020

Kardashian has become an increasingly proactive advocate for prison reform. She has fought for the commutation of the sentence of Chris Young and Alice Marie Johnson. Kardashian, Van Jones and Jared Kushner played significant roles in persuading Trump to support the First Step Act, which enacted major prison reform in the U.S. prison system.