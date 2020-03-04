Kim Kardashian Says Donald Trump Commuted Sentences Of 3 Women: ‘I Didn’t Hear Much About It In The News’

Kim Kardashian wants to bring attention to three women whose sentences were commuted by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, 39, introduced the “three really deserving women” she spent the day with: Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron, and Tynice Hall.
Kardashian added that she and the women “will be at the White House bringing light to these women and discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!”
Munoz “was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to possess and distribute marijuana. She left behind a 5-month-old and was pregnant.”
Negron “was sentenced to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud… She left behind two young sons.”
Hall “was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a first-time non-violent drug conspiracy… She was only 22 years old when she went to prison and left behind a 3-year-old son.”
Kardashian has become an increasingly proactive advocate for prison reform. She has fought for the commutation of the sentence of Chris Young and Alice Marie Johnson. Kardashian, Van Jones and Jared Kushner played significant roles in persuading Trump to support the First Step Act, which enacted major prison reform in the U.S. prison system.