Usher And Ellen Team Up To Surprise An Inspiring Single Mom

Usher and Ellen DeGeneres love celebrating inspiring people.

On the new episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, the singer teamed up with the host to surprise single mom Shanell, whose four-year-old daughter Kinley has cerebral palsy.

Shanell recently went viral with a video of Kinley walking despite doctors saying she would never be able to do so.

DeGeneres first surprised Shanell, who was in the audience, by highlighting her story and then calling her down to the stage to sit down for an interview.

Then, as another surprise, Usher came out to give her a hug as she told the story of her and her daughter.

Finally, Usher and DeGeneres surprised Shanell with a new job offer at a car dealership, along with a starting bonus of $20,000.

Also on the show, Usher teases his upcoming album, as well as his upcoming film “Burden”.