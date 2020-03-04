Watch The Trailer For A&E’s Two-Hour Documentary On Kenny Rogers, Featuring Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, More

Kenny Rogers’ life and rise to fame are being documented in a new two-hour special on A&E.

“Biography: Kenny Rogers” follows the Gambler’s impoverished upbringing in Texas, his early career days as a member of a number of bands, including First Edition, through his struggles and eventual meteoric rise as a solo country artist with 120 hit singles.

“I’d forgotten myself how many great records Kenny had,” longtime friend Dolly Parton says in the trailer.

RELATED: Kenny Rogers’ Extravagant Atlanta Mansion Is Up For Sale

Rogers boasts a career as one of the most successful country singers of all time, with hits including “The Gambler”, “Through the Years”, “Lucille”, “Lady”, “Islands in the Stream”, and many more. Rogers’ friends and family all feature in the special. In addition to Parton are Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, and more.

The special will also include performances from his 2017 farewell tour and a never-before-seen interview with Rogers, along with personal photos from the singer.

“Biography: Kenny Rogers” airs on A&E on April 13.