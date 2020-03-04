Niall Horan Teams Up With Fletcher To Release Incredible Cover Of Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’

Niall Horan has put his own spin on Taylor Swift’s “Lover”.
The One Direction singer teamed up with labelmate Fletcher for a rockier version of the much-loved track for Spotify.
Swift was a huge fan of the cover, posting on her Instagram Story:
Horan wrote in a statement, “Always love being asked to get involved in the Spotify Singles sessions. It’s nice to get out of the comfort zone and try something different.”
“When it came to deciding what song I was going to do, there was only one option for me. ‘Lover’ is one of my favourite songs I’ve heard in a long time and Taylor is a good friend. Let’s hope she likes it,” he added, according to Rolling Stone.
Horan also revealed a new version of his latest single “No Judgement”.
He’s set to release his new album Heartbreak Weather on March 13.