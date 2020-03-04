Nicole Scherzinger Defends ‘Provocative’ Pussycat Dolls On ‘X Factor UK’

Nicole Scherzinger is addressing that Pussycat Dolls performance on “X Factor: Celebrity”.

The Pussycat Dolls took the “X Factor” stage in December and delivered a fiery performance. It was their wardrobe choice that concerned some audience members. British media watchdog Ofcom received 640 complaints.

PCD wore leather-look straps, sheer bodysuits, and PVC. Scherzinger, 41, discussed the backlash in a new interview with The Project.

“We didn’t [know]. Those costumes, we put that together in three days and those outfits were a bit provocative,” she said. “But we’re women now. It takes courage to be that vulnerable. It takes a lot of courage to wear that and to do it.”

“We always do that with confidence with the intent of inspiring and empowering others,” Scherzinger continued. “All the women out there and anybody who feels they relate to us.”

Scherzinger’s statement echoes what she told the Sun on Tuesday: “We are wearing costumes. And they are sassy and fierce. We are owning our femininity and celebrating ourselves as women.”